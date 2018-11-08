Hong Kong: Stocks open with strong gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rallied at the open on Thursday, tracking a surge on Wall Street as investors bet the result of the US midterms will prevent Donald Trump pushing through fresh inflation-fuelling fiscal measures.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.31 per cent, or 343.58 points, to 26,491.27.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.71 per cent, or 18.75 points, to 2,660.09 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.66 per cent, or 8.83 points, to 1,349.20.

AFP