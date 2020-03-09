You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks plunge 3.8% at open

Mon, Mar 09, 2020 - 9:43 AM

Hong Kong and Shanghai stocks plunged at the start of trade on Monday, with energy firms battered by a crash in oil prices, while coronavirus fears continue to hammer sentiment.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

The Hang Seng Index fell 3.87 per cent, or 1,012.60 points, to 25,134.02.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dived 1.56 per cent, or 47.33 points, to 2,987.18 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, shed 1.66 per cent, or 31.82 points, to 1,883.35.

