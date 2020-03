Hong Kong stocks nosedived at the open on Monday, with investors spooked by the rising worldwide coronavirus death toll and the failed trillion-dollar emergency economic proposal in the US senate.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 5.02 per cent or 1,145.52 points to 21,659.55 at the open.

AFP