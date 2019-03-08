You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks plunge at end of the week

Fri, Mar 08, 2019 - 4:25 PM

doc74dzdgdq52tcu69s7k3_doc6yk94c0zp0pzfkjl21t.jpg
Hong Kong and Shanghai stocks ended the week with sharp losses Friday as fears over the global economy were fanned by a European Central Bank growth forecast downgrade and data showing Chinese trade fell off a cliff last month.
REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong and Shanghai stocks ended the week with sharp losses Friday as fears over the global economy were fanned by a European Central Bank growth forecast downgrade and data showing Chinese trade fell off a cliff last month.

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong sank 1.91 per cent, or 551.03 points, to 28,228.42.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 4.40 per cent, or 136.56 points, to 2,969.86, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, tumbled 3.79 per cent, or 63.25 points, to 1,605.28.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

file735tq07wyvnzl26ob48.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Garage

Is venture money masking an untenable on-demand delivery gig?

man.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Soh Chee Wen co-accused may plead guilty in penny stock case

BT_20190308_JAMUJI_3717891.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Consumer

Muji Singapore wants to get bigger; bring in Renovation

Most Read

1 Thinking of flouting rules on hiring foreigners? Watch out
2 1-in-4 SGX listed companies in the red; total profits down 19%
3 PUB issues default notice to Tuaspring over failure to fulfil 'contractual obligations'
4 Diplomatic outbursts mar Xi's plan to raise China on world stage
5 HDB to relax rules on CPF use for purchase of older flats; will take effect in May

Must Read

hyflux_2x.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux: 73 parties file proofs of claims worth S$3.51b

Mar 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Minister Heng Swee Keat urges enterprises to tap programmes, grants

file735tq07wyvnzl26ob48.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Garage

Is venture money masking an untenable on-demand delivery gig?

Mar 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: UOB Kay Hian, Lim & Tan Securities initiate coverage on Koufu with 'buy'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening