Hong Kong: Stocks plunge on growth worries

Mon, Mar 25, 2019 - 4:36 PM

Hong Kong and mainland Chinese stocks tumbled more than two per cent Monday, in line with a sell-off across Asian markets fuelled by concerns about the global economy.
REUTERS

The Hang Seng Index dropped 2.03 per cent, or 590.01 points, to close at 28,523.35.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index sank 1.97 per cent, or 61.12 points, to 3,043.03 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, shed 1.44 per cent, or 24.51 points, to 1,676.43.

AFP

