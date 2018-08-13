Hong Kong: Stocks plunge on Turkey crisis

The Hang Seng Index tumbled 1.52 per cent, or 430.05 points, to 27,936.57.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks took a beating on Monday as world markets were routed by fears that the financial crisis that has gripped Turkey could spill over into the global economy.

The Hang Seng Index tumbled 1.52 per cent, or 430.05 points, to 27,936.57.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.34 per cent, or 9.44 points, to 2,785.87 but the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.31 per cent, or 4.75 points, to 1,520.71.

AFP