Hong Kong: Stocks post strong gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks soared Thursday, in line with a global advance on hopes for a virus vaccine and despite concerns over a draconian security law imposed on the city by Beijing that raised questions about its future as a business hub.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 2.85 per cent, or 697.00 points, to 25,124.19.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 2.13 per cent, or 64.59 points, to 3,090.57 while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange jumped 1.25 per cent, or 24.94 points, to 2,016.05.

AFP