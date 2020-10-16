You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks post third week of gains on upbeat China data, policy support

Fri, Oct 16, 2020 - 5:03 PM

rk_HKEX_161020.jpg
Hong Kong stocks ended higher on Friday to post their third weekly gain in a row, as investors cheered fresh policy support and upbeat data that pointed to China's economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis.
PHOTO: AFP

[SHANGHAI] Hong Kong stocks ended higher on Friday to post their third weekly gain in a row, as investors cheered fresh policy support and upbeat data that pointed to China's economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

The Hang Seng index (HSI) rose 0.9 per cent to close at 24,386.79, while the China Enterprises Index (HSCE), the index tracking mainland firms listed in Hong Kong, gained 1.6 per cent to 9,914.90.

Financial firms led the gains on Friday, with the Hang Seng financials index closing up 1.9 per cent.

For the week, HSI gained 1.1 per cent, while HSCE added 3.1%, both posting their third straight weekly gains.

Investors cheered latest upbeat trade data showing China's imports grew at their fastest pace this year in September. New bank loans grew more than expected last month, fuelled by a jump in corporate loans.

SEE ALSO

Brokers' take: SIA, Cathay Pacific, Far East Hospitality to get fillip from planned travel bubble

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

China's economic recovery likely stepped up in the third quarter as consumers returned to shopping malls and major trading partners reopened for business, shaking off the record slump seen earlier this year.

Beijing's continued policy support for its capital markets also helped boost risk appetite earlier in the week.

China said it will extend its initial public offering reforms to all parts of its stock markets at an appropriate time.

That came after China's state council published last Friday the "Opinion on Further Improving the Quality of Listed Companies", which includes exploring more long-term evaluation mechanisms for institutional investors to attract more mid and long-term funds.

The index measuring price differences between dual-listed companies in Shanghai and Hong Kong stood at 147.81.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 16, 2020 05:38 PM
Stocks

STI ends the week in the black, following gains in NODX figures and air travel bubble plans

SINGAPORE shares rebounded on Friday to end the week in the black, as investors reacted positively to the country's...

Oct 16, 2020 05:29 PM
Consumer

Gilead questions WHO study that cast doubts on drug's Covid-19 benefits

[SWITZERLAND] Gilead Sciences has questioned the findings of a World Health Organization (WHO) study that concluded...

Oct 16, 2020 05:19 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 10.11...

Oct 16, 2020 04:58 PM
Energy & Commodities

Malaysia tycoon seeks stake in major palm oil producer

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian tycoon Syed Mokhtar Albukhary is seeking to combine his plantation assets with FGV Holdings...

Oct 16, 2020 04:33 PM
Energy & Commodities

NEA, Shell to explore feasibility of chemically recycling Singapore's plastic waste

THE National Environment Agency (NEA) and energy giant Shell are jointly studying the feasibility of chemically...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Brokers' take: SIA, Cathay Pacific, Far East Hospitality to get fillip from planned travel bubble

Tencent chooses co-working space for first Singapore office

Big Tech is here, and it's snapping up real estate in Singapore

China set to pass law protecting vital tech from US

Singapore-Hong Kong airfares jump 40% on travel bubble plan

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for