Hong Kong: Stocks rally at Monday's open

Mon, Aug 19, 2019 - 9:49 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks jumped more than one per cent in the first few minutes of Monday's business, boosted by fresh hopes for trade talks between China and the United States.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.01 per cent, or 260.58 points, to 25,994.80 at the open.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.41 per cent, or 11.70 points, to 2,835.52, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 1.10 per cent, or 16.84 points, to 1,542.32.

