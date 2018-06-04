You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks rally at open

Mon, Jun 04, 2018 - 10:08 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks climbed more than one per cent at the open of trade Monday following another strong jobs report from the United States at the end of last week.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.13 per cent, or 343.86 points, to 30,836.77.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.27 per cent, or 8.29 points, to 3,083.43, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.19 per cent, or 3.29 points, to 1,749.62.

