Hong Kong: Stocks rally at open

Tue, Mar 24, 2020 - 9:50 AM

Hong Kong stocks soared more than three percent at the start of trade on Tuesday after the Federal Reserve pledged to ramp up bond-buying in a bid to support the US economy during the virus crisis.
The Hang Seng Index jumped 3.44 per cent, or 747.15 points, to 22,443.28.

Mainland China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.83 per cent, or 48.69 points, to 2,708.86, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 1.76 per cent, or 28.77 points, to 1,660.65.

AFP

