Hong Kong: Stocks rally at open

Hong Kong stocks kicked off Tuesday on a strong note following a positive lead from Wall Street, with investors buoyed by government and central bank pledges to support the global economy through the coronavirus crisis.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks kicked off Tuesday on a strong note following a positive lead from Wall Street, with investors buoyed by government and central bank pledges to support the global economy through the coronavirus crisis.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.9 per cent, or 438.16 points, to 23,613.27.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.7 per cent, or 20.09 points, to 2,767.31 while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was up 0.9 per cent, or 15.35 points, at 1,672.90.

AFP