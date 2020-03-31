You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks rally at open

Tue, Mar 31, 2020 - 9:52 AM

nz_hangseng_310342.jpg
Hong Kong stocks kicked off Tuesday on a strong note following a positive lead from Wall Street, with investors buoyed by government and central bank pledges to support the global economy through the coronavirus crisis.
PHOTO: REUTERS

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.9 per cent, or 438.16 points, to 23,613.27.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.7 per cent, or 20.09 points, to 2,767.31 while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was up 0.9 per cent, or 15.35 points, at 1,672.90.

AFP

