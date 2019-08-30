You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks rally at open

Fri, Aug 30, 2019 - 10:07 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks climbed more than 1 per cent in the first few minutes of Friday morning after China said it would hold off retaliating against the latest US tariffs, while US President Donald Trump said the two sides would hold talks.

The Hang Seng Index rallied 1.20 per cent, or 308.14 points, to 26,011.64 at the open.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.57 per cent, or 16.46 points, to 2,907.38 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.51 per cent, or 8.18 points, to 1,599.26.

