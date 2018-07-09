You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks rally at open on Monday

Mon, Jul 09, 2018 - 9:57 AM

BP_Hang Seng Index_090718_44.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose more than one percent in the first few minutes of trade Monday following a positive lead from Wall Street as US data showed another healthy rise in job creation.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.03 per cent, or 290.54 points, to 28,606.16.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.19 per cent, or 5.22 points, to 2,752.45, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.30 per cent, or 4.59 points, to 1,540.57.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_ElecMan_090718_3.jpg
Jul 9, 2018
Government & Economy

Mind the gap? No, not yet, say chip exporters

BT_20180709_YOFOX_3493857.jpg
Jul 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

New M&C CEO gunning for asset-driven growth

BP_SGward_090718_4.jpg
Jul 9, 2018
Opinion

Navigating critical illness plans

Most Read

1 'A sledgehammer to kill a fly': Experts surprised by 'severity' of new property curbs
2 Over 1,000 condo units sold in one night as buyers race the clock
3 En bloc fever set to be tamed, big sites at greatest risk: analysts
4 Family member of OG founder in court for harassing husband of alleged lover
5 Property stocks in deep freeze after cooling measures
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_ElecMan_090718_3.jpg
Jul 9, 2018
Government & Economy

Mind the gap? No, not yet, say chip exporters

BT_20180709_LLWATER93REY_3494233.jpg
Jul 9, 2018
Technology

Local players tackle industrial water demand

BT_20180709_YOFOX_3493857.jpg
Jul 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

New M&C CEO gunning for asset-driven growth

Jul 9, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Top Glove, Asiatravel.com, Addvalue Technologies, Gaylin Holdings

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening