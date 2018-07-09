Hong Kong: Stocks rally at open on Monday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose more than one percent in the first few minutes of trade Monday following a positive lead from Wall Street as US data showed another healthy rise in job creation.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.03 per cent, or 290.54 points, to 28,606.16.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.19 per cent, or 5.22 points, to 2,752.45, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.30 per cent, or 4.59 points, to 1,540.57.

AFP