You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks rally at start of the week

Mon, Jun 04, 2018 - 4:27 PM

file6zxh1um81yug51j1k96.jpg
Hong Kong stocks jumped on Monday following a strong lead from Wall Street where investors welcomed a forecast-busting jobs report.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks jumped on Monday following a strong lead from Wall Street where investors welcomed a forecast-busting jobs report.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.66 per cent, or 505.07 points, to 30,997.98.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.52 per cent, or 16.05 points, to 3,091.19 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.09 per cent, or 1.63 points, to 1,747.96.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_040618_2.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo says director watchlist not permanent

BT_20180604_JLGOJEK_3459142.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore VC Openspace hails ride with Go-Jek

BT_20180604_JLGREEN_3457530.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Emerging markets must navigate ESG trade-offs, says analyst

Most Read

1 The Grab effect
2 Penny-stock crash case to proceed to trial
3 CapitaLand group CEO to retire on Dec 31
4 Japanese activist shareholder sells penthouse at a slight loss
5 S'pore incurs costs on HSR project pending clarification from Malaysia
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGX_040618_2.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo says director watchlist not permanent

Jun 4, 2018
Technology

Grab partners Cargo to let riders buy snacks, beauty products during rides

Jun 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA's non-stop service to Los Angeles expected to launch 'quite soon'

Jun 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: OCBC Investment Research upgrades KSH to 'buy'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening