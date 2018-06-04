Hong Kong: Stocks rally at start of the week

Hong Kong stocks jumped on Monday following a strong lead from Wall Street where investors welcomed a forecast-busting jobs report.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks jumped on Monday following a strong lead from Wall Street where investors welcomed a forecast-busting jobs report.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.66 per cent, or 505.07 points, to 30,997.98.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.52 per cent, or 16.05 points, to 3,091.19 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.09 per cent, or 1.63 points, to 1,747.96.

AFP