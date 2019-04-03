Hong Kong: Stocks rally builds on rally at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened with more gains on Wednesday morning, pushing a rally into a seventh day as a report said China and the US were closing in on a trade deal.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.54 per cent, or 160.60 points, to 29,785.27.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.56 per cent, or 17.67 points, to 3,159.15, and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, eased 0.51 per cent, or 8.99 points, to 1,748.61.

AFP