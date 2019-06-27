You are here
Hong Kong: Stocks rally more than 1%
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks jumped more than one per cent Thursday as investors await the key meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping at the weekend, hoping for progress on resolving their trade war.
The Hang Seng Index added 1.42 per cent, or 399.44 points, to 28,621.42.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.69 per cent, or 20.51 points, at 2,996.79 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, climbed 1.09 per cent, or 17.05 points, to 1,577.56.
AFP