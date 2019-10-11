You are here

Hong Kong stocks rally more than 2% on trade hopes

Fri, Oct 11, 2019 - 4:42 PM

Exterior view of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.The Hang Seng Index jumped 2.34 per cent, or 600.51 points, to 26,308.44.
AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks surged more than two per cent Friday on optimism over China-US trade talks, while energy firms were boosted by a spike in oil prices after an Iranian tanker was hit by a double explosion in the Gulf.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 2.34 per cent, or 600.51 points, to 26,308.44.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.88 per cent, or 25.95 points, to 2,973.66, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, climbed 0.31 per cent, or 5.12 points, to 1,636.96.

AFP

