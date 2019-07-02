You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks rally on China-US trade talks renewal

Tue, Jul 02, 2019 - 4:33 PM

Hong Kong stocks finished with healthy gains Tuesday as investors welcomed the resumption of China-US trade talks and brushed off violent demonstrations that hit the city overnight.
The Hang Seng Index rose 1.17 per cent, or 332.94 points, to 28,875.56.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was marginally lower, inching down 0.96 points to 3,043.94, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, edged up 0.16 per cent, or 2.57 points, to 1,619.12.

