Hong Kong: Stocks rebound at the end after earlier losses

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended sharply higher on bargain-buying Tuesday following three straight days of losses, but investors remain on edge as Donald Trump looks to impose tariffs on another US$200 billion of Chinese imports.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.94 per cent, or 260.80 points, to close at 27,973.34.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.10 per cent, or 29.85 points, to 2,750.58 after five straight losses. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, climbed 1.16 per cent, or 16.86 points, to 1,465.79.

AFP