Hong Kong: Stocks rebound from early losses

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks recovered to close higher on Thursday after an early slump following hefty losses on Wall Street over fears of a global recession.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.76 per cent or 193.18 points to end at 25,495.46.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.25 per cent, or 6.89 points, to close at 2,815.80. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, closed 0.53 per cent, or 8.07 points higher, to 1,517.07.

AFP