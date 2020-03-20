Hong Kong: Stocks rebound more than 2.5% at open

Hong Kong stocks jumped more than 2.5 per cent at the open on Friday as investors welcomed massive stimulus measures unveiled to offset the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hang Seng Index rose 2.55 per cent, or 552.59 points, to 22,261.72 in opening trade.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.99 per cent, or 26.66 points, to 2,728.79 while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange opened 1.10 per cent higher, up 18.58 points, at 1,701.51.

AFP