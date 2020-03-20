You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks rebound more than 2.5% at open

Fri, Mar 20, 2020 - 9:52 AM

nz_hangseng_200357.jpg
Hong Kong stocks jumped more than 2.5 per cent at the open on Friday as investors welcomed massive stimulus measures unveiled to offset the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
PHOTO: REUTERS

The Hang Seng Index rose 2.55 per cent, or 552.59 points, to 22,261.72 in opening trade.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.99 per cent, or 26.66 points, to 2,728.79 while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange opened 1.10 per cent higher, up 18.58 points, at 1,701.51.

AFP

