Hong Kong: Stocks retreat at Wednesday's open

Wed, Nov 20, 2019 - 9:55 AM

Hong Kong stocks started on the back foot Wednesday following two days of big gains and as investors get jittery over the lack of solid news on the China-US trade talks.
The Hang Seng index fell 0.58 per cent, or 157.01 points, to 26,936.79.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.20 per cent, or 5.88 points, to 2,928.11 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was marginally lower, dipping 0.74 points to 1,646.06.

