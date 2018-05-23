You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks retreat in first few minutes

Wed, May 23, 2018 - 9:51 AM

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks eased in the opening exchanges on Wednesday as investors returned from a one-day break to concerns about the historic US-North Korean summit.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.14 per cent, or 42.48 points, to 31,191.87.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.28 per cent, or 8.91 points, to 3,205.44, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, eased 0.20 per cent, or 3.80 points, to 1,851.36.

