Hong Kong: Stocks rise after three-day drop

Thu, Aug 29, 2019 - 4:52 PM

Hong Kong shares ended Thursday on a positive note, recovering from three days of selling thanks to bargain-buying, but uncertainty over the China-US trade talks is keeping investors on edge.
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares ended Thursday on a positive note, recovering from three days of selling thanks to bargain-buying, but uncertainty over the China-US trade talks is keeping investors on edge.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.34 per cent, or 88.02 points, to 25,703.50.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.10 per cent, or 2.84 points, to 2,890.92, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, slipped 0.17 per cent, or 2.74 points, to 1,591.08.

