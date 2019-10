Hong Kong stocks started Friday with slight gains, extending the previous day's advance, as traders await the release of key US jobs data that could guide the Federal Reserve's next decision on interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.23 per cent, or 59.20 points, to 26,169.51.

Mainland Chinese markets were closed for a holiday.

AFP