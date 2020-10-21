You are here
Hong Kong: Stocks rise at open
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks kicked off Wednesday on a positive note, tracking a rally on Wall Street and fuelled by fresh hopes of a US stimulus breakthrough.
The Hang Seng Index gained 0.51 per cent or 126.00 points to 24,695.54.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.12 per cent or 4.04 points to 3,332.15, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.06 per cent or 1.44 points to 2,280.82.
AFP
