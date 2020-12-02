Hong Kong: Stocks rise at open

Hong Kong stocks opened with more gains on Wednesday morning following a positive lead from Wall Street as investors look ahead to the rollout of vaccines.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.39 per cent, or 102.44 points, to 26,670.12.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.05 per cent, or 1.58 points, to 3,453.52, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.09 per cent, or 2.06 points, to 2,288.61.

AFP