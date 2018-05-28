Hong Kong: Stocks rise at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks kicked off the day with gains on Monday as investors welcomed comments from US President Donald Trump at the weekend suggesting his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was back on.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.56 per cent, or 171.80 points, lower at 30,759.84.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching down 0.26 points to 3,141.01, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gave up 0.11 per cent, or 1.93 points, to 1,808.10.

AFP