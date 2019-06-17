You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks rise at open

Mon, Jun 17, 2019 - 9:52 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened with gains on Monday morning after the city's government suspended plans to push through a controversial extradition law that had caused violent protests last week.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.49 per cent, or 134.10 points to 27,252.45.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index inched down 0.05 per cent, or 1.55 points, to 2,880.42, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, also dipped 0.05 per cent, or 0.82 points, to 1,504.24.

AFP

