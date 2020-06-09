Hong Kong: Stocks rise for seventh day

Hong Kong stocks finished with healthy gains Tuesday, extending a rally to seven days following a record lead from Wall Street, as investors bet on the economic rebound from the virus crisis.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.13 per cent or 280.45 points to 25,057.22.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.62 per cent or 18.34 points to 2,956.11, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.67 per cent or 12.44 points to 1,869.33.

AFP