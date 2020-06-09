You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks rise for seventh day

Tue, Jun 09, 2020 - 4:20 PM

ym-hsi-090620.jpg
Hong Kong stocks finished with healthy gains Tuesday, extending a rally to seven days following a record lead from Wall Street, as investors bet on the economic rebound from the virus crisis.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished with healthy gains Tuesday, extending a rally to seven days following a record lead from Wall Street, as investors bet on the economic rebound from the virus crisis.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.13 per cent or 280.45 points to 25,057.22.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.62 per cent or 18.34 points to 2,956.11, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.67 per cent or 12.44 points to 1,869.33.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 9, 2020 04:31 PM
Energy & Commodities

Shanghai renewable subsidies to support solar and offshore wind

[SHANGHAI] Shanghai's municipal government will extend subsidies for solar and offshore wind through 2021 while...

Jun 9, 2020 04:22 PM
Government & Economy

US nod boosts China carmaker BYD's push into masks

[NEW YORK] Chinese carmaker BYD Co won regulatory approval to sell face masks to California, a boon for the Warren...

Jun 9, 2020 04:09 PM
Government & Economy

China warns students to think twice before choosing Australia due to racist incidents

[BEIJING] China on Tuesday urged students going overseas to study to think carefully before choosing Australia, due...

Jun 9, 2020 04:02 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Stocks end higher for eighth day on quicker recovery hopes

[SEOUL] South Korean shares closed higher for an eighth straight session on Tuesday as hopes of a quicker global...

Jun 9, 2020 04:01 PM
Energy & Commodities

Argentina is nationalising one of world's top soy suppliers

[BUENOS AIRES] Argentine President Alberto Fernandez dipped into the play book of his deputy, Cristina Fernandez de...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.