Hong Kong: Stocks rise for sixth straight day

Thu, Jun 07, 2018 - 4:35 PM

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.81 per cent, or 253.53 points, to 31,512.63.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks clocked up a sixth successive gain on Thursday as investors tracked a rally on Wall Street, while looking ahead to the weekend's Group of Seven summit.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.18 per cent, or 5.68 points, to 3,109.50 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dropped 0.63 per cent, or 11.19 points, to 1,767.96.

AFP

