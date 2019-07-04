Hong Kong: Stocks rise in early trade

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started on Thursday with slight gains as investors tracked a record-breaking lead from Wall Street, while attention turns to the release of key US jobs data.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.22 per cent, or 64.45 points, to 28,919.59.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was barely moved, inching up 0.42 points to 3,015.68, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, edged 0.14 per cent, or 2.16 points, higher to 1,602.18.

AFP