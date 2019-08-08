You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks rise in early trade

Thu, Aug 08, 2019 - 9:56 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares rallied in early trade on Thursday as investors sought bargains after a week of losses due to fears over the intensifying US-China trade war.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.27 per cent, or 69.02 points, to 26,066.05 in opening trade.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index opened 0.56 per cent, or 15.50 points higher, at 2,784.18. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, climbed 0.50 per cent, or 7.47 points, to open at 1,491.42.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

nz_sgx_080884.jpg
Aug 8, 2019
Stocks

SGX RegCo: More oversight to boost market confidence

BT_20190808_CCGOVTECH_3858067.jpg
Aug 8, 2019
Government & Economy

For GovTech, it's about engineering technology for the people

nz_capitaland_070825.jpg
Aug 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand banks on divestment discipline to pounce on good opportunities

Must Read

Aug 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel Q1 profit tumbles 35% on Airtel losses, higher costs

nz_sgx_080884.jpg
Aug 8, 2019
Stocks

SGX RegCo: More oversight to boost market confidence

Aug 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

CDL posts 26% slide in Q2 earnings to S$162.4m

BT_20190808_CCGOVTECH_3858067.jpg
Aug 8, 2019
Government & Economy

For GovTech, it's about engineering technology for the people

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly