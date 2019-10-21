You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks rise in opening trade

Mon, Oct 21, 2019 - 9:44 AM

Hong Kong stocks started Monday with small gains after China's top negotiator hailed "substantial progress" in pushing through a partial trade deal with the United States.
The Hang Seng Index added 0.08 per cent, or 21.84 points, to 26,741.42.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.14 per cent, or 4.24 points, to 2,933.90 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was marginally higher, gaining 0.63 points to 1,616.09.

AFP

