Hong Kong: Stocks see another healthy rally

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks enjoyed another healthy rally Tuesday, in line with an Asia-wide advance and following a surge on Wall Street, with traders cheered by signs the rate of coronavirus infections is slowing.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 2.12 per cent, or 504.17 points, to 24,253.29.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 2.05 per cent, or 56.78 points, to 2,820.76, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange jumped 3.18 per cent, or 53.80 points, to 1,743.37.

AFP