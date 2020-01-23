You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks sharply down on virus fears

Thu, Jan 23, 2020 - 4:27 PM

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.52 per cent, or 431.92 points, to end at 27,909.12.
REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong equities closed sharply lower on Thursday as investors took flight over the deadly SARS-like virus that has spread from China.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index losing 2.75 per cent, or 84.23 points, to close at 2,976.53, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, tumbled 3.45 per cent, or 62.79 points, to 1,756.82.

AFP

sentifi.com

