Hong Kong stocks sink

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares plummeted on Monday, as fears of a US-China trade war spiked following US President Donald Trump's vow to impose fresh tariffs on Chinese goods.

The Hang Seng Index lost 2.85 per cent, or 767.26 points, to 26,151.32.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index declined 1.62 per cent, or 46.34 points, to close at 2,821.50. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 1.47 per cent, or 22.59 points, to close at 1,517.27.

