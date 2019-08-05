You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong stocks sink

Mon, Aug 05, 2019 - 4:37 PM

file76izh8cm9d510p77rjvb.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares plummeted on Monday, as fears of a US-China trade war spiked following US President Donald Trump's vow to impose fresh tariffs on Chinese goods.

The Hang Seng Index lost 2.85 per cent, or 767.26 points, to 26,151.32.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index declined 1.62 per cent, or 46.34 points, to close at 2,821.50. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 1.47 per cent, or 22.59 points, to close at 1,517.27.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

file76ahahrhaat9dvcedmt.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
Global

Low rates posing a challenge for long-term portfolios

file758uj7i5tu1i3nwf6x4.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
ASEAN Business

Engaging tomorrow's customers: The opportunity in Asean

BT_20190805_KRTOWERS_3854150.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

US fund manager in exclusive due diligence for Bugis Junction Towers

Must Read

AK_sgx3_0108.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI plunges 2% amid risk aversion, US-China trade escalation

Aug 5, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS consultation paper sets out new requirements to curb market abuse

AK_dbs_0508.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
Stocks

Hot stock: DBS falls 3.4% on ex dividend basis, Hong Kong exposure

Aug 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro moves into prime mover leasing market, ties up with logistics tech startup Haulio

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly