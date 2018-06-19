You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks sink at open on trade war fears

Tue, Jun 19, 2018 - 10:02 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks sank at the open of trade on Tuesday as investors returned from a long weekend to fresh concerns about a China-US trade war after the two sides unveiled tit-for-tat tariffs on billions of dollars worth of goods.

The Hang Seng Index shed 1.02 per cent, or 310.40 points, to 29,999.01.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index tumbled 1.30 per cent, or 39.25 points, to 2,982.65, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dived 1.63 per cent, or 27.60 points, to 1,664.05.

