Hong Kong: Stocks slightly higher at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened with small gains Friday, at the end of a tumultuous week for global markets, with investors keeping a concerned eye on high-stakes China-US trade talks in Washington.

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong edged up 0.53 per cent, or 151.27 points, to 28,462.34.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index jumped 0.96 per cent, or 27.28 points, to 2,878.23, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 1.15 per cent, or 17.35 points, to 1,528.07.

