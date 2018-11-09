You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks slip at open on Friday

Fri, Nov 09, 2018 - 10:07 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened lower on Friday morning as investors took a breather at the end of a broadly positive week, while they also took note of the Federal Reserve's statement that it expects to keep lifting interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 1.15 per cent, or 302.63 points, to 25,925.09.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.55 per cent, or 14.39 points, to 2,621.24, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was down 0.76 per cent, or 10.41 points, to 1,323,57.

