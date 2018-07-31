Hong Kong: Stocks slip at open on Tuesday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened lower on Tuesday, following a negative lead from Wall Street as US tech equities tumbled and amid trepidation ahead of key central bank meetings this week.

In early trading, the Hang Seng Index was down 0.54 per cent, or 156.08 points, to 28,577.05.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.07 per cent, or 2.15 points, to 2,866.90, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, eased 0.17 per cent, or 2.74 points, to 1,574.05.

AFP