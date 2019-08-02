You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks slump at close

Fri, Aug 02, 2019 - 4:43 PM

doc76hisqugq9i46w5a10c_doc758bd8mijetuwboy4w4.jpg
Hong Kong shares ended sharply down Friday, after US President Donald Trump's decision to impose new tariffs on China sent global markets plummeting.
AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares ended sharply down Friday, after US President Donald Trump's decision to impose new tariffs on China sent global markets plummeting.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 2.35 per cent, or 647.12 points, to 26,918.58.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index tumbled 1.41 per cent, or 40.93 points, to close at 2,867.84. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, ended 1.48 per cent, or 23.20 points lower, at 1,539.86.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_REIT_020819_1.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Banking & Finance

Reits, trusts improve governance, but some lapses draw regulator's ire

BT_20190802_KEITH_3852283.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Government & Economy

STB chief aims to grow, anchor Mice events for the long haul

nz_nainesh_020819.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Affirma Capital eyes Singapore buyout opportunities

Must Read

nz_honestbee_020844.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Garage

honestbee seeks court protection for over US$180m of debt; lays off 38 staff

nz_ocbc_020829.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC profit for Q2 up 1% to S$1.2b; H1 dividend raised to 25 S cents per share

nz_uob_020824.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

UOB Q2 profit up 8% to S$1.17b, raises interim dividend to 55 S cents

Aug 2, 2019
Banking & Finance

KPMG to give 20% pay bump to auditors for chartered accountant qualification

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly