Hong Kong: Stocks slump at close

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares ended sharply down Friday, after US President Donald Trump's decision to impose new tariffs on China sent global markets plummeting.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 2.35 per cent, or 647.12 points, to 26,918.58.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index tumbled 1.41 per cent, or 40.93 points, to close at 2,867.84. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, ended 1.48 per cent, or 23.20 points lower, at 1,539.86.

