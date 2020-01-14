You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks snap three-day win streak

Tue, Jan 14, 2020 - 4:31 PM

The Hang Seng index slipped 0.24 per cent, or 69.80 points, to close at 28,885.14.
Bloomberg

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended Tuesday on a negative note as investors took profits following a three-day rally, with attention on the upcoming signing of the China-US trade pact in Washington.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.28 per cent, or 8.75 points, to 3,106.82 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 0.23 per cent, or 4.22 points, to 1,818.13.

AFP

