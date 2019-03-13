You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks snap two-day win streak

Wed, Mar 13, 2019 - 4:36 PM

Hong Kong stocks ended lower on Wednesday, snapping a healthy rally over the past two days, with investors awaiting fresh cues from the China-US trade talks.
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended lower on Wednesday, snapping a healthy rally over the past two days, with investors awaiting fresh cues from the China-US trade talks.

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong slipped 0.39 per cent, or 113.42 points, to close at 28,807.45.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.09 per cent, or 33.36 points, to 3,026.95 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, sank 2.32 per cent, or 39.27 points, to 1,656.54.

