Hong Kong: Stocks start day with losses

Tue, Jan 29, 2019 - 10:03 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks fell at the open on Tuesday, tracking a sell-off on Wall Street as investors fret about the impact of the global slowdown on corporate profits.

The Hang Seng Index shed 0.65 per cent, or 179.42 points, to 27,397.54.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.18 per cent, or 4.63 points, to 2,592.35 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.29 per cent, or 3.87 points, to 1,311.12.

