Hong Kong: Stocks start day with losses

Hong Kong stocks fell slightly in the first few minutes of Wednesday as nervous investors await the conclusion of a Federal Reserve policy meeting, while Chinese and US officials prepare for crucial trade talks.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks fell slightly in the first few minutes of Wednesday as nervous investors await the conclusion of a Federal Reserve policy meeting, while Chinese and US officials prepare for crucial trade talks.

The Hang Seng Index edged down 0.29 per cent, or 79.15 points, to 27,452.53.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gave up 0.37 per cent, or 9.50 points, to 2,584.75 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, slipped 0.53 per cent, or 6.83 points, to 1,293.51.

AFP