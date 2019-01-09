Hong Kong: Stocks start day with more gains

Hong Kong surged more than one percent in the opening minutes of business Wednesday, extending a rally into a fourth day on hopes for success in China-US trade talks.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong surged more than one percent in the opening minutes of business Wednesday, extending a rally into a fourth day on hopes for success in China-US trade talks.

The Hang Seng Index gained 1.40 per cent, or 361.84 points, to 26,237.29.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.39 per cent, or 9.96 points, to 2,536.42 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, put on 0.29 per cent, or 3.75 points, to 1,303.64.

AFP