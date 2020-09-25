Hong Kong: Stocks start Friday's session with gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened on a positive note on Friday morning as bargain-buyers moved in after a tough week for markets, while Wall Street also provided a positive lead.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.49 per cent, or 114.68 points, to 23,425.75.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.35 per cent, or 11.20 points, to 3,234.37, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.45 per cent, or 9.69 points, to 2,157.77.

