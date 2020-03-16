You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks start Monday on back foot

Mon, Mar 16, 2020 - 9:50 AM

WH_hongkongex_1603221.jpg
Hong Kong stocks opened with more losses on Monday as a dramatic stimulus drive and interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve fanned concerns over the economic impact of the coronavirus.
PHOTO: AFP

The Hang Seng Index fell 2.27 per cent, or 545.00 points, to 23,487.91.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.15 per cent, or 4.19 points, to 2,883.24 but the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.12 per cent, or 2.09 points, to 1,801.07.

AFP

