Hong Kong: Stocks start Monday on back foot

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened with more losses on Monday as a dramatic stimulus drive and interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve fanned concerns over the economic impact of the coronavirus.

The Hang Seng Index fell 2.27 per cent, or 545.00 points, to 23,487.91.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.15 per cent, or 4.19 points, to 2,883.24 but the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.12 per cent, or 2.09 points, to 1,801.07.

